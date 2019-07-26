Arby’s to host food truck at Area 51

Millions of people have responded to a Facebook event to storm Area 51 in September and the fast food chain says it will be serving up a "secret menu" for attendees.

Do you plan on storming Area 51?

Arby’s wants to give you some grub as fuel.

The fast food chain that claims “we have the meats” now proposes “we have the food truck” offering a secret menu for the raiders of “Area 51” in the Nevada desert.

Arby’s posting a map with the roadway to Area 51 marked in barbecue sauce.

The Facebook event was proposed by user Matty Robers in late June, saying “Storm Area 51… They can’t stop all of us”.

So far, nearly 2 million people have signed on despite military warnings to stay away.

Arby’s says it’s going to be at the site with a food truck, Alien bustout or not, on September 20th.