Apple’s cheapest Mac is now over $1,000

Owning an Apple Macbook isn’t cheap.
In fact the least expensive is the new Macbook Air at $1,099.
Apple unveiled the new Macbook Air and 13-inch Macbook Pro laptops on Tuesday.
And at the same time it appears the $999 macbook air and 12-inch Macbook have been removed from the Apple store.
The one exception is for college students, who can buy the new Macbook Air at a discount for $999.
The price increase is the latest example of apple raising prices across its product lines, including its flagship iPhone
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.