Apple’s cheapest Mac is now over $1,000

Apple just raised the starting price of owning a mac.

Owning an Apple Macbook isn’t cheap.

In fact the least expensive is the new Macbook Air at $1,099.

Apple unveiled the new Macbook Air and 13-inch Macbook Pro laptops on Tuesday.

And at the same time it appears the $999 macbook air and 12-inch Macbook have been removed from the Apple store.

The one exception is for college students, who can buy the new Macbook Air at a discount for $999.

The price increase is the latest example of apple raising prices across its product lines, including its flagship iPhone

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.