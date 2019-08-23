Apple to announce new pro products at event next month

The tech giant is expect to unveil three iPhones, upgrades for the for the iPad and sixteen inch Macbook Pro.

(FOX NEWS) – Tech giant Apple is reportedly set to make an announcement on a wide range of new products during an event next week.

Bloomberg reports that Apple will release all new “pro” products during the event including an upgraded version of the iPhone, iPad and a pro edition of the 16-inch Macbook.

These new models, however, will not support 5G, but it will include an upgraded camera on all devices.

The Macbook Pro upgrade would be the first of its kind in three years.

Apple has yet to reveal details surrounding the event.