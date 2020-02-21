Animatronic Baby Yoda makes New York City debut

The Baby Yoda toy, along with other Baby Yoda merchandise was displayed at event in New York City

(FOX NEWS) — New Baby Yoda toys from the Disney+ streaming service hit “The Mandalorian” will soon hit store shelves.

Some of the toys were on display in New York City Thursday including an animatronic edition of Baby Yoda.

On the show the character is officially known as “The Child” but is nicknamed Baby Yoda by fans.

Baby Yoda toys were not available before the premiere season of “The Mandalorian” because the creators wanted to maintain the show’s secrecy.

Disney partnered with toy makers Hasbro, Funko and Mattel to make board games, figures and costumes.

Toys from other shows including “The Clone Wars” will also go on sale in the coming months.

