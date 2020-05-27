Amtrak asks for 1.5 billion bailout, plans to cut nearly 20 percent workforce

A month after recieving $1 billion from Congress, Amtrak now says it needs nearly $1.5 billion more and plans to cut its workforce by almost 20%

(FOX NEWS) — Amtrak is ask for additional bailout money in order to continue its services.

The national railroad company is requesting nearly $1.5-billion dollars from Congress just a month after receiving one billion dollars in emergency funding.

Amtrak says it has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic claiming its ridership revenue is down 95 percent since the start of the outbreak in the US.

Without additional funding, Amtrak fears it will have to reduce its schedule and even cancel certain routes.

The company also announcing plans to cut up to 20 percent of its workforce in the coming months.

Even after the pandemic, Amtrak predicts 2021 ridership will still be down close to 50 percent less than 2019.

