America’s favorite adult beverage

Beer remains at the top of the list, but recently, liquor catches up to wine as the nation's second favorite adult beverage choice.

When it comes to choosing booze more and more people are sipping the hard stuff.

A new poll from Gallup reveals America’s favorite adult beverages.

Beer is the reigning champion with 39 percent of adults saying it’s the alcohol they drink most often.

Wine comes in second place with 30 percent reporting it’s their booze of choice but for the first time ever, liquor isn’t far behind.

A whopping 29 percent of drinkers site spirits as their preferred beverage.

That number rising significantly over the past five years.

The study finds millennials are likely responsible for the shift as younger drinkers turn to liquor more often than baby boomers do.