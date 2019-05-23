Americans trust celebrities more than product labels

According to a new study from NSF International, when it comes to product claims, Americans trust people who may not be experts to do their research for them.

Out of the 1,000 people surveyed half of the respondents said product labels were confusing, overwhelming, and meaningless.

Researchers say additional study results show where people are really turning to for product information adding, 65 percent of Americans trust what they see celebrities endorsing and 75 percent trust claims on social media.

Men made up the highest percentage in both instances.

