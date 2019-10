According to the National Retail Federation, Americans will shell out 490 million dollars to dress up their furry friends this Halloween.

The National Retail Federation says than more than 30 million people across the country will spend an estimated $460-million dollars this Halloween to dress up their furry friends.

They say this is double the amount that was spent in 2010, when the Federation began tracking Halloween pet spending.

Overall, Americans are expected to spend nine billion to celebrate Halloween this year.