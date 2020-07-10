Americans shrinking credit card debt

Business

Americans are rapidly shrinking their credit card debt during the pandemic

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Amid the current economic turmoil comes some positive financial news.

American credit card debt is shrinking rapidly.

It’s now below a trillion dollars for the first time in about three years.

The decrease comes as unemployment and bankruptcies soar.

It also comes amid decreased spending options.

Coronavirus has shut down many bars, restaurants, sports venues, and other gathering spaces.

