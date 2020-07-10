(CNN) — Amid the current economic turmoil comes some positive financial news.
American credit card debt is shrinking rapidly.
It’s now below a trillion dollars for the first time in about three years.
The decrease comes as unemployment and bankruptcies soar.
It also comes amid decreased spending options.
Coronavirus has shut down many bars, restaurants, sports venues, and other gathering spaces.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Americans shrinking credit card debt
- Heinz kit turns ketchup, mayo into frozen treats
- Walmart+ nears launching date
- Potter County Sheriff: North Loop 335 is shut down for traffic from N. Coulter to N. Western
- Texas reverses course, says it won’t collect overpaid unemployment benefits in instances when it was the state’s mistake