Americans projected to eat record-breaking amount of chicken wings on Super Bowl LIV weekend

(NBC NEWS) — 1.4 billion chicken wings.

That’s how many wings Americans are expected to consume over the upcoming Super Bowl weekend.

The National Chicken Council released its annual chicken wing report Thursday.

That would be record-breaking and equals a two percent increase over last year.

According to a survey conducted by the council, roughly two-thirds of Americans who eat chicken wings, claim they like to do so while watching a major sporting event.

More than half say it should be the official food of the super bowl.

Super Bowl 54 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be played Sunday, February Second.

