Americans drinking less wine for the first time in 25 years

According to IWSR, US consumption of alcohol dropped almost one percent, but spending on wine increased.

(FOX NEWS) — Americans are spending more money on wine, but are actually drinking less of the beverage than in years past.

The International Wine and Spirits Record (IWSR) found that the overall consumption of wine dipped almost one percent in 20-19.

This ended the consistent rise beginning back in 1994.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, IWSR’s chief operating officer for the America’s, says the trend comes as millennials begin to turn more towards “low and no-alcohol products” instead.

Even though consumption dipped, spending on wine increased in 2019 to just over one-percent.

