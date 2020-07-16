American Airlines warns 25,000 workers of furloughs

Roughly 29% of the American Airline's mainline workforce is told to prepare to be furloughed this fall because of revenue drops

(FOX NEWS) — Relief packages aren’t enough to keep airlines from cutting workers during the pandemic.

American Airlines released a memo to employees Wednesday saying 25,000 workers may face furloughs on October first.

The memo said the company hopes to avoid some of the furloughs which would include 10,000 flight attendants and 2,500 pilots.

The federal bailout given to airlines prohibits furloughs but that restriction ends October first.

CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom sent out the memo going on to say the company supports union efforts pushing congress to extend relief money.

