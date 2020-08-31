(FOX NEWS) — The Federal Aviation Administration giving Amazon approval to operate its fleet of prime air delivery drones.
According to the FAA, the approval will give Amazon broad privileges to: “Safely and efficiently deliver packages to customers.”
Amazon plans to use the FAA’s certification to begin testing customer deliveries.
Amazon adding, however, that while the prime air fleet isn’t ready to immediately deploy package deliveries at scale, it’s actively flying and testing the technology.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- WT football team tackling racial inequality
- Kansas man sentenced to 10 years in Oklahoma cold case
- Authorities ID body found in bayou as missing Houston girl
- Oklahoma COVID-19 death toll reaches 800 after woman’s death
- Amazon wins FAA approval for prime air drone delivery fleet