Amazon wins FAA approval for prime air drone delivery fleet

(FOX NEWS) — The Federal Aviation Administration giving Amazon approval to operate its fleet of prime air delivery drones.

According to the FAA, the approval will give Amazon broad privileges to: “Safely and efficiently deliver packages to customers.”

Amazon plans to use the FAA’s certification to begin testing customer deliveries.

Amazon adding, however, that while the prime air fleet isn’t ready to immediately deploy package deliveries at scale, it’s actively flying and testing the technology.

