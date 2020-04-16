Amazon wants customers to buy less as demand skyrockets

Report: Amazon reining in tactics it normally uses to encourage customers to put more items in their shopping carts

(FOX NEWS) — Amazon is reportedly trying to get customers to buy fewer items on its site as it struggles to keep up with demand.

The e-tailing giant earlier this week lifted its ban preventing third-party sellers from shipping non-essential items to its warehouses.

Still, the Wall Street Journal reports Amazon is reining in tactics it normally uses to encourage customers to put more items in their shopping carts so it can focus on shipping essential items.

Amazon’s traditional Mother’s Day and Father’s Day deals have been canceled and, the company’s Prime Day deals extravaganza has been delayed indefinitely.

Amazon has also removed recommendation boxes from its item pages which show shoppers what other related products people bought.

