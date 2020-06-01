Amazon to keep most jobs added during the pandemic

Amazon plans to keep 70% of temporary workers permanently

(CNN) — Amazon is offering permanent positions to about 125,000 of its temporary workers.

That’s about 70 percent of the employees it hired during the coronavirus pandemic.

The workers have been helping the company deal with increased demand from customers who are stuck at home.

Amazon says the permanent positions will pay 15 dollars an hour and will start in June.

