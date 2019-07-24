Amazon steps into real estate, get $5,000 credit

Amazon joins with a real estate company to offer a new program called Turnkey.

Amazon has a new partner in the real estate business.

The online retailer is joining the real-estate brokerage company, Realogy Holdings, in a new program called “Turn Key.”

Realogy is behind several mega-brands like Coldwell Banker, Century 21, and Sotheby’s International Realty.

They say Turn Key will connect home buyers to agents in their area.

Once a buyer closes on a house, Amazon then promises to help them move in.

The retailer says it will give buyers up to $5,000 in smart home devices and free services like unpacking help, cleaning, furniture assembly and smart home setup.

The Turn Key program is available in 15-major metro areas.