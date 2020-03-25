Amazon Prime deliveries delayed

Some Amazon Prime deliveries are being delayed until late April, due to logistics changes during the outbreak.

(FOX NEWS) — Amazon Prime deliveries are delayed up to a month as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.

Products, like computer cables and best-selling books, that typically delivered within two days with an Amazon Prime subscription are now showing that it won’t arrive until late April.

Amazon says the delayed dates are necessary to ensure safety amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The e-commerce giant says they’ll begin putting delays on non-essential items to prioritize household staples and medical supplies.

The news comes after the company pledged to hire 100,000 full and part-time employees across the country to combat the high demand during the coronavirus crisis.

