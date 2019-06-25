Amazon Prime Day is 2 days this year

If online shopping is the only way you can get stuff done. You’re in luck.
Amazon has confirmed that prime day this year will be extended to *two* days.
It starts Monday July 15th at 3 a.m. eastern time and will run for 48 hours.
This is the fifth-ever Prime Day, where you can find more than a million deals on the website.
The sales event draws loyal customers but also brings in new ones to its 119-dollars annual-free-shipping program.
Amazon announced Tuesday that some products, like Toshiba TVs, are already on sale.