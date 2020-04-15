Amazon now worth more than one trillion dollars

A virus-led surge in Amazon orders sends the company's stock soaring; the online retail giant now worth a whopping $1.1 trillion

(FOX NEWS) — As Amazon continues churning out millions of packages to quarantined customers, the company’s stock continues to trend upwards.

Amazon’s stock hit an all-time high on Tuesday closing at almost $2,300.

The company’s market cap is now estimated at more than $1.1-trillion.

The coronavirus pandemic has skyrocketed the demand for goods delivered to homes.

Amazon announced Monday it would hire 75,000 more workers to help keep up with orders.

This coming just after it hired more than 100,000 employees last month.

