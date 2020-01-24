Amazon music growth

Amazon Music may not be as popular as Spotify or Apple Music, but the service is still growing rapidly. Amazon says it now has 55 million customers, nipping at the heels of Apple Music's 60 Million subscribers. Spotify is dominate with 113 Million subscribers.

Amazon says it has now topped 55 million customers, nipping at the heels of Apple’s more than 60-million subscribers.

Both are still well behind the dominant Spotify which boasts 113 million paying subscribers and 248 million users overall.

But Amazon is steadily chipping away at their lead, with growth of about 50-percent in the past year.

That’s largely because Amazon Music is able to ride on the popularity of Prime membership, and it’s also directly integrated into Alexa.

