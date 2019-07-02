Amazon launches back-to-school store

Amazon Prime Day is around the corner and the company is launching a separate store just in time.

The online retailer launching a back-to-school store for parents, students, and teachers.

The site puts school supplies, backpacks, laptops and outfits all in one place.

The store will take part in Prime Day, which runs from July 15th to the 16th making it the longest in the company’s history.

Back-to-school season is one of the most profitable for retailers with statistics from the national retail federation showing consumers spent over $80 billion dollars in 2017.