Amazon is shipping expired food

A new report reveals the e-commerce giant is selling expired food to customers from third party vendors.

(FOX NEWS) — Bad news for Amazon users.

Your go-to grocer could be giving you spoiled food.

The e-commerce giant is reportedly shipping out an alarming amount of expired products.

According to CNBC, customers are receiving an increasing number of spoiled or inedible items ranging from baby formula to coffee creamer to beef jerky.

Along with stocking its own brands, Amazon allows third party vendors to sell goods which can lead to fake, overpriced and even out-of-date products on the site.

Although Amazon requires its sellers to provide an expiration date, food safety experts say there’s no indication this policy is strictly enforced.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson claims the company has “proactive processes” to ensure customer safety.