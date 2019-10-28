Amazon is now selling a corner piece only brownie pan

If the end pieces of a brownie are always your go- to, this squiggle shaped pan is for you.

(FOX NEWS) — The holidays and endless baking are right around the corner but fighting over the corner edge pieces of a batch of brownies is nowhere to be seen.

If you’re part of the proud brownie eating community preferring the crispy corner pieces, today is your lucky day.

Amazon is selling a squiggle-shaped pan designed to give at least two chewy edges to every brownie piece, anyway you cut it.

The non- stick pan created by “Baker’s Edge” is made in America and fits standard box mixes of brownies with no adjustments.