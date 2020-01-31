Amazon hits$ 1 trillion in value

(FOX NEWS) — The richest man on earth just became richer.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder and CEO, may be seeing another increase in his net-worth.

The company saw better-than-expected fourth-quarter results with stocks selling above $2,000 per share level.

Amazon reported a revenue of $87.4-billion beating it’s $86-billion estimate.

Bezos points to the rise in Amazon Prime memberships as the catalyst for the company’s prosperous quarter.

There are now currently more than 150 million paid Prime members around the world.

