Amazon fined for selling to sanctioned countries

Amazon must pay more than $134,000 for selling products to countries sanctioned by the United States for various criminal activities

(FOX NEWS) — Amazon hit with fines over violating US sanctions.

The online retailer was forced to pay more than 134,000 dollars for selling goods to people in Crimea, Iran, and Syria.

Countries sanctioned by the united states for various criminal activities, like terrorism and WMD production.

The treasury department says the fine is relatively small because the violators were “Non-egregious and voluntarily self-disclosed.”

Officials say the orders were processed between 2011 and 2018, ordinary items such as books, music, and apparel.

The penalty could have exceeded one billion dollars but Amazon has already taken steps to fix its system, which flags sanction violations.

