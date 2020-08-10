Amazon eyeing closed Sears, JCPenney stores for its fulfillment centers

(FOX NEWS) — Refilling empty stores with amazon fulfillment centers.
According to a source familiar with the matter, the online retail giant is in talks with mall owner, Simon Property Group, to convert closed Sears and JCPenney stores to fulfillment centers.
Amazon is eyeing these locations which would be closer to customers.
It’s unclear how many stores Simon Property would be willing to let Amazon convert.
Both Sears and JCPenney have closed dozens of stores recently.
JCPenney alone shuttered 154 locations in the past few months.
