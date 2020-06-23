Amazon driver follows ‘unusual’ instructions

(CNN) — A trickster teenager and a delivery woman up for some fun made for big laughs in Delaware.
Check this out.
Lynn Staffieri ordered something on amazon recently but didn’t know her 13-year-old son Jacob put this note in the empty box asking about extra delivery instructions:
“No, but knock on the door 3 times and scream abracadabra as loud as you can and run super fast away.”
The family cracked up when they saw it on their doorbell camera.
Lynn posted the video on Facebook and it’s been shared more than 20,000 times.
She apologized for her son the jokester but had big props for the amazon delivery woman for playing along.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Here are the states & counties with the worst speeding problem
- School of Veterinary Medicine Complex Taking Shape with Construction on Schedule
- Amarillo Alerts Emergency Notification System Keeps Amarillo Safe
- Texas existing home sales fall to lowest level since 2012
- KAMR Local 4, KFDX hosting congressional debates for District 13 tomorrow