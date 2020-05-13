Amazon delivery times returning to normal

Amazon's one- and two-day delivery times are returning to normal as coronavirus restrictions ease

(FOX NEWS) — Amazon’s one and two-day delivery times are returning to normal as coronavirus restrictions ease around the world.

The tech giant has removed restrictions that started in March limiting the number of items third-party sellers could send to Amazon warehouses.

The company says it will continue to follow health and safety guidelines to protect its workers.

Amazon’s temporarily extended shipment times did not appear to have a negative effect on its business during the pandemic as lockdowns prompted customers to get essential items delivered to their homes.

There are more than 100 million Prime members who pay about $119 dollars a year for fast delivery times.

Amazon has made significant changes to its everyday operations including temperature checks for all employees as soon as they come into work, two weeks paid sick leave, personal protection equipment for all employees, increased minimum wage for workers to $17 dollars an hour, and increased overtime pay to double-time.

