Amazon delays Prime Day in the US

The tech giant has yet to release an official date for the shopping event but says it will take place in 2020

(FOX NEWS) — Amazon’s busiest online shopping event has been pushed back in the US but it will take place this year.

The company says it will share more details soon on the event which offers sitewide deals that often lasts for more than one day.

Prime Day took place on July 15th and July 16th last year but the coronavirus pandemic has pushed back this year’s event in the US and other countries.

The e-commerce giant has seen unprecedented demand since the start of the coronavirus pandemic which forced Amazon to temporarily prioritize essential orders over nonessential orders.

The company also hired 100,000 more workers in March to help meet demand and another 75,000 in April.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: