Amazon boxes are now forts for your kids

Amazon unveils sustainable boxes for play; new boxes can be turned into forts and cat condos

(FOX NEWS) — Amazon’s new packaging has kids and parents in mind.

Little ones staying at home during coronavirus can turn the boxes into forts and other play items like a “box car.”

The initiative is part of Amazon’s efforts to use less packaging material and make the material it does use more environmentally friendly.

Amazon says it will deliver packages that are designed to be turned into forts, cat condos, play cars, cardboard mini-golf courses, and more starting next week.

Customers can get ideas and instructions for the cardboard designs on Amazon’s website.

