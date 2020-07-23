Aluminum can shortage impacting businesses

Some beers are having supply chain issues because of a shortage of aluminum cans.

(CNN) — Your favorite beer might be out of stock right now.

The beer industry is being impacted by a shortage of aluminum cans.

Molson Coors, Brooklyn Brewery and Karl Strauss say they’re cutting back on the different types of beers they make and focuses mostly on their most popular brands.

One factor for the shortage is the coronavirus and the changing habits related to it.

Instead of beer ending up in kegs at restaurants and bars, it’s being sold for home consumption, often in cans.

Another factor is the white claw-driven hard seltzer trend, which has added more aluminum cans into the market.

But not everyone says they’re being hurt by the can shortage.

Beer makers D.G. Yuengling and Son, Oskar Blues, and Artisan Brewing ventures say their supply chains have not been interrupted.

