Allstate returning $600 million in auto insurance premiums

Insurer Allstate says it will shell out $600 million to partially reimburse people for their auto premiums, as very few people are actually driving now

(FOX NEWS) — Insurance companies are giving back premiums because people aren’t driving.

Allstate and American Family Insurance will give back roughly $800 million to their auto insurance customers.

Allstate announced Monday customers can expect a 15-percent refund in April and May totaling around $600 million.

American Family Insurance expects to give $50 back per vehicle adding up to about $200 million.

The companies are issuing refunds because customers aren’t driving as much, because of “shelter-in-place” rules still in effect.

These insurance agencies are the first to implement blanket refunds.

