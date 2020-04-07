Allstate returning $600 million in auto insurance premiums

(FOX NEWS) — Insurance companies are giving back premiums because people aren’t driving.
Allstate and American Family Insurance will give back roughly $800 million to their auto insurance customers.
Allstate announced Monday customers can expect a 15-percent refund in April and May totaling around $600 million.
American Family Insurance expects to give $50 back per vehicle adding up to about $200 million.
The companies are issuing refunds because customers aren’t driving as much, because of “shelter-in-place” rules still in effect.
These insurance agencies are the first to implement blanket refunds.
