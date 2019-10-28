“Alexa, pay my bills”

Amazon announced Sunday you may soon be able to pay your utility bills using just your voice and your Alexa.

(FOX NEWS) — Soon, paying your bills will be as easy as saying it.

Amazon’s Alexa is getting a new feature that allows you to pay your utility bills in just a few words.

The tech giant teaming up with the company “Paymentus” allowing customers to have their Amazon Alexa tell them when bills are due, answer questions about statement details, and even send payments.

Amazon says the function was created after learning about 70 percent of consumers don’t use automatic pay services.

The program is said to reach 95 percent of zip codes by the end of the year.