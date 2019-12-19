Save your holidays from family fights with Alexa's new feature that will change the subject to something lighter.

(FOX NEWS) — If the conversation starts heating up around the dinner table this holiday season, call in your Amazon Alexa to help.

Alexa, change the subject.

Five simple words helping to put more happy in your holidays.

The smart speakers’ new feature will ease tensions from political talk, or awkward questions about your relationship status.

After you ask Alexa for a new topic the device will create a distraction from you current debate and suggest questions such as “is ‘Die Hard’ a Christmas movie” or “what’s your favorite animal” keeping fights out of your festivities.

