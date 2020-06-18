Airlines banning alcohol sales on flights due to COVID-19

(CNN) — If getting your vacation kicked off includes sipping on an adult beverage in the air, think again.

At least not if you’re flying Delta or American Airlines.

Banning alcohol is just one more on a long list of changes to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

For Delta, you won’t be able to order alcohol if you’re flying stateside or anywhere in the Americas for that matter.

It will be an option on other international flights though.

American Airlines won’t be offering alcohol stateside either though they’ll still be serving to first-class passengers and on international flights.

They say they’re also limiting just about any food or drink service in the main cabin depending on how long the flight is.

The idea here is to make sure people aren’t sipping on their drinks for too long so they can keep their masks on for as long as possible.

Several international airlines are doing the same thing in Europe and Asia.

