AirBNB Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse

(FOX NEWS) —Barbie is partnering with air b-n-b to welcome fans to a life size version of her legendary malibu dreamhouse
The stunning home sits on a piece of beach property right on the Pacific Ocean.
This residence features everything from a personal movie theater, to a pool, and meditation zone.
There’s even a room full of equipment barbie has used throughout her numerous careers.
Fans can enter to win a two night reservation on October 23rd for the price of $60 a night.
One lucky guest and three friends will get access to the house, a glamorous makeover, a cooking lesson, and much more.
The package also includes a fencing lesson with professional fencer Barbie “Shero” Ibtihaj Muhammad.