AirBNB Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse

Barbie just added airbnb host to her list of careers, and is opening the doors to her malibu dreamhouse for fans to say in.

(FOX NEWS) —Barbie is partnering with air b-n-b to welcome fans to a life size version of her legendary malibu dreamhouse

The stunning home sits on a piece of beach property right on the Pacific Ocean.

This residence features everything from a personal movie theater, to a pool, and meditation zone.

There’s even a room full of equipment barbie has used throughout her numerous careers.

Fans can enter to win a two night reservation on October 23rd for the price of $60 a night.

One lucky guest and three friends will get access to the house, a glamorous makeover, a cooking lesson, and much more.

The package also includes a fencing lesson with professional fencer Barbie “Shero” Ibtihaj Muhammad.