AirBNB contest- get 100k to build your space!

by: CNN

(CNN) — Here’s an opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to expand their businesses.

Go to AirBNB.com and enter to win $100,000 to build your own AirBNB.

Entries open on March 10th.

And you have to apply by April 15th.

The contest isn’t just for Americans.

Residents of dozens of other countries can also submit applications.

Read the official rules and answer all the questions before you submit.

And good luck!

