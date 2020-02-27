Air travel more stressful than work

(FOX NEWS) — Vacations are supposed to help you de-stress from your job.
But a new survey by the points guy says “getting there” is causing more stress.
55-percent of people say the process for booking air travel, going through security and flying itself is more stressful than going to work.
Respondents also say they find dentist visits and spending their day with in-laws to be less stressful.
