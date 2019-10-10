Adidas launches its first post-mastectomy sports bra

In honor of breast cancer awareness month, Adidas is partnering with Stella McCartney to launch the brand's first post-mastectomy sports bra.

In honor of breast cancer awareness month, McCartney and Adidas are launching their newest endeavor with hopes of empowering breast cancer survivors and fighters.

The post-mastectomy sports bra features a unique design tailored to the needs of women who have just undergone the surgery.

The bra has a front zipper for women with restricted movement, removable soft inner front pockets, adjustable straps and seams placed around the arms to reduce skin irritation near scars.

These unique sports bras can be purchased online for 69 dollars.