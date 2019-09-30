A “Sesame Street”-themed Lego set is coming

The toy company announcing is making its first building block playset inspired by the hit children's television program.

(FOX NEWS) — If you’re still looking how to get to Sesame Street, Lego may have the answer.

The Danish toy maker announcing a building set inspired by the famous children’s TV show is now in the works thanks to 10,000 toy collectors who voted for the company to create one.

The Sesame Street playset will feature many of the program’s iconic characters including Big Bird, Elmo and the Count all in a New York-style apartment building and street scene.

The set is part of a program called Lego ideas in which amateur designers can submit their pitches to the company.

A playable Lego piano, a scene from the hit sitcom “The Office” and Peru’s Machu Picchu were also selected.

There’s no word yet on when the sets come out.