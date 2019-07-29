A new apple variety is hitting stores in the fall

The long-anticipated "cosmic crisp" apple will be in stores this fall

(FOX NEWS) – Apple lovers are in for a treat this fall!

A new variety of apple will be hitting store shelves.

It’s called “cosmic crisp,” and it’s described as having a unique combination of sweetness and tartness unlike any other apple on the market.

For more than two decades, apple breeders at Washington State University have been cultivating the new type of red apple that’s officially known as “WA 38.”

The cosmic crisp is a hybrid of Honeycrisp and Enterprise apples.

Its breeders say it has an unusually firm, crisp and juicy texture.

The apple also has even red skin, non-browning flesh, and a longer shelf life than many other apples.