Business

A mermaid life jacket for your dog

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 10:11 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 10:11 AM CDT

If your dogs love the water, but don't quite have the "doggy paddle" skills down yet these floats might help. 

Mermaid-inspired life jackets are now available for your favorite canines.

They're sold on Amazon in three different sizes, and are made of a shimmering material resembling fish scales.

They fit like a life vest with adjustable buckles and velcro and a pad to keep the dog's head above water plus there's a carry handle at the top to help lift them out of water in case of emergency.

Prices ranging from about $26 to $30. 
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News