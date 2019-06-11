A mermaid life jacket for your dog
If your dogs love the water, but don't quite have the "doggy paddle" skills down yet these floats might help.
Mermaid-inspired life jackets are now available for your favorite canines.
They're sold on Amazon in three different sizes, and are made of a shimmering material resembling fish scales.
They fit like a life vest with adjustable buckles and velcro and a pad to keep the dog's head above water plus there's a carry handle at the top to help lift them out of water in case of emergency.
Prices ranging from about $26 to $30.
