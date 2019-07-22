Equifax reportedly near deal to pay $700m for data breach

Equifax reportedly nearing a deal to pay about $700m over largest data breach in US history

Equifax is reportedly nearing a deal to pay about 700-million dollars over the largest data breach in US history.

According to the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times, the payment would settle probes into the 2017 data breach which exposed personal information on nearly 150-million people.

Hackers leveraged a security flaw in a tool used to build web applications to steal the customer data.

The deal is with the Federal Trade Commission, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and most state attorneys general.

The reports say it requires more changes to how Equifax handles private user data.

The deal could be announced as early as Monday.

Equifax did not immediately respond to a request for comment by CNN.