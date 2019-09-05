Live Now
Dorian continues to lash Florida as it turns more north

30 states target Google with new antitrust probe

Business

Google could stand to face fines worth billions of dollars, and be forced to alter its practices in ways that would be "friendlier" to competition.

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) – More than 30 state attorneys general are looking into a new antitrust probe against Google.

The bipartisan effort, led by Texas, aims to look into Google’s algorithms.

If evidence of anti-competitive behavior is found the tech giant could face billions of dollars worth of fines and be forced to change its practices to be more competitor-friendly.

States participating include California, Nebraska, and Louisiana.

Local legislatures have routinely expressed interest in probing big tech in June, 39 states asked the Federal Trade Commission to consider the factors of determining consumer harm.

The official anti-trust investigation is set to be announced on September 9th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss