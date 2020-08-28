25 percent of America’s malls will close over next five years

A new report estimates 25% of America's roughly 1,000 malls will shutter over the next three to five years

(FOX NEWS) — Shopping malls are likely going to be shuttering in suburbs all across the country.

A new report from Coresight Research estimates 25-percent of America’s roughly one thousand malls will close over the next three to five years with the pandemic accelerating a demise already underway before the new virus emerged.

The malls most at risk of going dark are classified as so-called b, c and d-rated malls meaning they bring in fewer sales per square foot than an “A” mall.

An a-plus mall could bring in as much as one thousand dollars in sales per square foot while a c-plus mall does about $320 dollars.

