2021 Cadillac Escalade has a part-time chauffeur built-in

No hands! New Cadillac has self-driving highway feature

(FOX NEWS) — Get ready to hit the road all without laying a finger on the wheel.

Cadillac – unveiling its new 2021 Escalade SUV.

The vehicle allows for hours of hands-free driving across more than 200,000 miles of highway.

The screens inside also have the pixel density of a high-definition television.

The new Escalade is set to make its public debut in April.

While Cadillac has yet to announce an official launch date, auto industry experts expect the car to go on sale later this year.

No pricing information has been made available but it seems likely the SUV will start at a similar price point to the current-generation Escalade about $77,000.