For one-day only December 8, you can save 10% on Target gift card purchases up to $300 in stores and online.

(CNN) — Buy a gift card– get a gift– from Target.

For one day only, this Sunday, December 8th, if you buy a gift card, you’ll get 10 percent off.

So a 100 dollar card will only cost you 90 bucks!

Gift cards are the most popular holiday gift. In fact, the National Retail Federation says they’re topping Christmas lists for the 13th year in a row.

Only gift cards under 300 dollars get the deal but you’ll be able to use the card the next day.

