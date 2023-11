GARLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Bushland Lady Falcons have done it yet again. The team claimed their third state title in four years on Saturday, November 18 with their class 3A state final win over Gunter, three sets to one (25-22. 25-23. 20-25, 25-23).

The state title was Bushlands seventh in program history, and as for Lady Falcon head coach, Jason Culpepper he claimed his fourth title.