LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Bushland Lady Falcons punched their ticket to the UIL Class 3A state tournament after sweeping Peaster (25-6, 25-15, 25-14) on Saturday in the Region I-3A Tournament final at Lubbock-Cooper High School.

The Bushland Lady Falcons will now prepare for their state semifinal game at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland as they hunt for the program’s seventh state championship and third under head coach Jason Culpepper.

The Lady Falcons state semifinal match-up will come on Thursday, November 16 at 1:00p.m. vs. Nacogdoches Central Heights (42-9).