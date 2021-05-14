Severe Weather Tools

Bushland Lady Falcons handle Idalou in game 1 of Regional Quarterfinal

News

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Bushland Lady Falcons played a very good Idalou team on Friday in game one of the Texas UIL Regional Quarterfinals and came away on top, 9-2.

The Lady Falcons will look to sweep Idalou in Game 2 on Saturday at Caprock Highschool at noon.

Watch Game 1 highlights in the video at the top of this story.

